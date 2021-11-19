Iowa State Bank Sells 1,109 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.74. 257,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,329,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

