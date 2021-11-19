iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.84 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. iQIYI updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iQIYI stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of iQIYI worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.