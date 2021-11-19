iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.84 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. iQIYI updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of IQ stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.81.
IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
