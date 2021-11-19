IQVIA Holdings Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $11.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQV opened at $266.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $271.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

