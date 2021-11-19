iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post sales of $77.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.02 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $318.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $120,316,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 228,968 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

