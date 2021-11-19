iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 53.2% in October

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 622,500 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the October 14th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IEI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,695. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.55 and a 1 year high of $133.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

