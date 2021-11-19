iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $117.55

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.55 and last traded at $117.61, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $838,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

