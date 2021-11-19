iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 1.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 29,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 137,230 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

