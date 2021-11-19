iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

