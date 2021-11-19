iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Windsor Group LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.22% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 666,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

