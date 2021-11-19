iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,581 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.