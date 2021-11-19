iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 170.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.43. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.