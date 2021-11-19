iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.77

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 34051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

