iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Reduced by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,942,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

