iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 41.5% in October

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the October 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $61.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1 year low of $59.72 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

