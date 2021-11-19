iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average is $116.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.