iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Increased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.26. 33,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,635. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

