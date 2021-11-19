iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $306.96

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $306.96 and last traded at $305.77, with a volume of 27204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

