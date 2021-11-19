iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $234.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

