iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.92

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.92 and last traded at $171.03, with a volume of 93935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWY. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

