iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.41 and a 200 day moving average of $439.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

