iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lowered by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,046,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $952,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

