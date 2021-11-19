iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $118.35 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

