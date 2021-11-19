iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

