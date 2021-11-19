iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,730,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,350,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,629,000 after buying an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 619.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $111.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.