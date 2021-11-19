IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $15.89. IsoPlexis shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IsoPlexis Corp will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

