Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Italk in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Italk’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Italk alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Italk has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.