Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 5,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $492.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.72. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itamar Medical stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ITMR shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

