Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 5th

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by 78.6% over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $640.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

