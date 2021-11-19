Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.