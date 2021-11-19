IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,373,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,630,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 6.3% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,498,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 156.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 54,904 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $242,299.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $165,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,244. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

