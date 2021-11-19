IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

RQI opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

