J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,000 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40.

On Monday, October 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,060. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $107.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

