Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of JKHY opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

