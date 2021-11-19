Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.