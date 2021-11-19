Jaguar Mining Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $3.94 on Friday. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $285.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.18.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.