James T. Treace Sells 25,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $21,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

