Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

JANX stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

