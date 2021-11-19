Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $52,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOF opened at $8.51 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

