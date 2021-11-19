JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JD traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 898,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

