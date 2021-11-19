Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

