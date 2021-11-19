Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $231.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.