Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Walmart Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.16 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $399.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

