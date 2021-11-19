Jefferies Financial Group Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Hold

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.10.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $865,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Game Technology by 111.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 265,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

