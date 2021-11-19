Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

