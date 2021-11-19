JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.58

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $7.51. JMP Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 41,783 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from JMP Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other JMP Group news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,810.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $49,324 over the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of JMP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JMP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

