JMP Securities Increases INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Price Target to $85.00

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INDT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $759.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

