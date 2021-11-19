JMP Securities Increases Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $70.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $36.41 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

