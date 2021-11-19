Joe E. Kiani Sells 32,597 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $303.29. 248,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.47 and its 200 day moving average is $259.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Masimo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.