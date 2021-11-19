Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $427.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.