Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,191.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,191 ($28.63) and last traded at GBX 2,206 ($28.82), with a volume of 195798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,256 ($29.47).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,649.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,934.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.55 ($528.55).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.